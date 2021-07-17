City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

CIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Compass Point boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

CIO stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $541.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.04.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in City Office REIT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

