Claudia Ibarra Sells 1,283 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 1,283 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $52,705.64.

Claudia Ibarra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $104,449.15.

Shares of DMTK opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DMTK. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DermTech by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

