Clever DeFi (CLVA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $590.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003809 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00106411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00145870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,325.17 or 1.00266252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 881,081 coins and its circulating supply is 872,919 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.