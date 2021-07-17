Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CLIN stock opened at GBX 605 ($7.90) on Tuesday. Clinigen Group has a 1-year low of GBX 554 ($7.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65). The firm has a market cap of £804.83 million and a P/E ratio of 62.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 719.05.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

