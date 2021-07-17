Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 30th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $12.41 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $13.11.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
