CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

