CNH Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 53,100 COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVAU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

