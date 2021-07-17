CNH Partners LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

CNH Partners LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,124 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 456,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $21.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

