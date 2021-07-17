CNH Partners LLC Invests $496,000 in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,984,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth $780,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $4,965,000.

NASDAQ:AGGRU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Agile Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

