CNH Partners LLC Lowers Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

CNH Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,966 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 1.22% of Spring Valley Acquisition worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SV. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $15,385,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,934,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000.

NASDAQ SV opened at $9.99 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Spring Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Spring Valley Acquisition Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

