CNH Partners LLC Makes New $756,000 Investment in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,020,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,232,000. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUCR opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

