CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,520,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,865,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,962,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTAC opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

