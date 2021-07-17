CNH Partners LLC Sells 79,998 Shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

CNH Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,998 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of ACON S2 Acquisition worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWO. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 142.6% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 215,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 126,595 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,425,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,767,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWO stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

