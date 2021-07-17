Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $37.66.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

