Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,153 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDXS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDXS opened at $19.70 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Codexis’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDXS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,885 shares of company stock worth $1,761,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

