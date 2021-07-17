Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company’s program consist PLX9486. Cogent Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of COGT stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John L. Green sold 17,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $157,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,399,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,230,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,438,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $7,356,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

