Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives $215.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

COHR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 778.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after acquiring an additional 504,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $82,481,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $256.60 on Wednesday. Coherent has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.49.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.