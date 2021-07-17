Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,919,000 after buying an additional 878,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,433,000 after buying an additional 722,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,417,000 after buying an additional 276,842 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,913,000 after buying an additional 234,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $54,381,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

