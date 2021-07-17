Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle Buys 1,471 Shares

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle bought 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $24,197.95.

CBAN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,922. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

