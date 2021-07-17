Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $63.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,409,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,646,147. Comcast has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

