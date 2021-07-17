Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 120.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after purchasing an additional 553,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $72.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

