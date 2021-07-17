Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,197 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $76.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 113.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.27. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.