Comparing Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) & AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

This table compares Gazit Globe and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe 4.24% 0.78% 0.25% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gazit Globe and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 AFC Gamma 0 2 3 0 2.60

AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $26.93, suggesting a potential upside of 33.42%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gazit Globe and AFC Gamma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $700.43 million 1.88 -$190.09 million N/A N/A AFC Gamma $5.25 million N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gazit Globe.

Summary

Gazit Globe beats AFC Gamma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Gazit Globe Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.