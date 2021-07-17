Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.38. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 57.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.