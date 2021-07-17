Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Consolidated Edison has a payout ratio of 72.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Shares of ED opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

