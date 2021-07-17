Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTTAY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 47,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,599. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

