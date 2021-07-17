Contrasting Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

This table compares Pan American Silver and Copper Mountain Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.34 billion 4.26 $177.88 million $1.16 23.37 Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.17 $37.52 million N/A N/A

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pan American Silver and Copper Mountain Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 1 6 0 2.86 Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 5 0 2.71

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 57.69%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 78.03%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 18.24% 11.50% 8.61% Copper Mountain Mining 24.83% 16.38% 6.97%

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Copper Mountain Mining on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.