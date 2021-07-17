Contrasting Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A CSG Systems International 5.69% 19.84% 6.39%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global Blue Group and CSG Systems International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CSG Systems International 0 1 0 0 2.00

CSG Systems International has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.13%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Blue Group and CSG Systems International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $52.21 million 32.09 -$493.03 million N/A N/A CSG Systems International $990.53 million 1.53 $58.71 million $2.64 17.49

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group.

Risk & Volatility

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Global Blue Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and e-mail messages; and cloud-based integrated suite of solutions for range of industries. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment companies, and government markets. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

