CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the June 15th total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,880,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,087,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,255,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,234,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CONX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,516,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.85 on Friday. CONX has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

