Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Copa were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 251.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 19.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Copa stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

