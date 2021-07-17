Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

