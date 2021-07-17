CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 838,281 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of CoreCivic worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 11,497.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after buying an additional 6,399,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,319,000 after buying an additional 1,499,539 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 155.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 445,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 425,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $9.69 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

