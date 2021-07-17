Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hologic by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 106,698 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $1,605,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Hologic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hologic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.