Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $593,285.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.