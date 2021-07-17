Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,030 ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,803,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after buying an additional 3,206,484 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,860,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,185,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

