Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

