Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $1,094,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFX opened at $390.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.54. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.00.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,955 shares of company stock worth $7,487,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

