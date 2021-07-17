Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $267,000 in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCIV. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after buying an additional 939,624 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. LH Capital Markets LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 66,566.7% in the 1st quarter. LH Capital Markets LLC now owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after buying an additional 665,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCIV opened at $22.79 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.11.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

