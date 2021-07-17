Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

