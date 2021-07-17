Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.01. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.93, with a volume of 425,632 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CJR.B shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$7.84.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.