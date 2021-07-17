COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Down 60.1% in June

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the June 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS CICOY traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 3,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15.

COSCO SHIPPING shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

