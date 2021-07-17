Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Trading Down 2.7% on Insider Selling

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $218.84 and last traded at $220.06. 19,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,082,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.09.

Specifically, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,055.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,289 shares of company stock valued at $42,210,558 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

