Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on 1COV. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €67.31 ($79.19).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €56.42 ($66.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of €55.78. Covestro has a 52 week low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.