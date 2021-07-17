Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.