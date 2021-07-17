Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Short Interest Down 52.5% in June

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the June 15th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,381,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CELZ remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,418,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,210,773. Creative Medical Technology has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine for the treatment of chronic lower back pain; Amniostem for the treatment of strokes, radiation, toxicity, and glioma; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

