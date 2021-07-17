Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Trading Up 3.2%

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $452.67 and last traded at $452.67. Approximately 3,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 96,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $438.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.94.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,263,088. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

