Credit Suisse AG Acquires 39,845 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,845 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRRM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

