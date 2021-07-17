Credit Suisse AG Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 32.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 455,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,317,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.29.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

