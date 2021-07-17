Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,740 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFS opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In related news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

