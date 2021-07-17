Credit Suisse AG Sells 150,183 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 66.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,183 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in TrueBlue by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TrueBlue by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBI. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $25.69 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.25 million, a PE ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 1.73.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $432,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

